Everything Ellen DeGeneres & Anne Heche Have Said About Each Other Since Their Bitter Split

Prior to the Spread actress' tragic death, she was quite candid about how her romance with the media mogul ended up getting her fired from jobs in the 1990's after the two made their red carpet debut.

"We were told that my contract for Fox would be [ended] and I would be fired. And that the movie that I had just met Harrison Ford on wouldn’t hire me," Heche revealed in a 2018 interview. "And we went to the premiere — these are the stories that I know people don’t know — we went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket. And both she and I were fired that week."