A Deep Wordless Sadness: Anne Heche’s Son Breaks Silence On Mother's Tragic Death
Anne Heche's oldest son, Homer, broke his silence following his mother's sudden passing.
The 53-year-old crashed her car into an apartment complex causing the vehicle to burst into flames on Friday, August 5. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulance with severe burns and later fell into a coma before being pronounced dead on Friday, August 12.
"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said in a somber statement. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he noted.
"I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time," he continued. "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."
The Everwood actress shared 20-year-old Homer with her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon. She also has 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper with her ex James Tupper.
As OK! previously reported, Thursday, August 11, Heche's rep shared the sad news that the Volcano actress was not going to recover and would soon be taken off of life support.
"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the rep's statement read.
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the rep added. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."
