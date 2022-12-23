Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Everyone Is In Pain'

"We do things he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music, he loved games, so we do that, and I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that is how we honor him. And hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people. So, happy holidays, everybody. I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another," she continued.