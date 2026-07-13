Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Feels 'Deep Remorse' for Her Past Transphobic Comments After Ending 10-Year MAGA Alliance

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Elon Musk's baby mama Ashley St. Clair recently opened up about her past affiliation with the MAGA movement. The influencer, 27, appeared on the July 10 episode of the podcast "The Recount," where she discussed her relationship with the Tesla trillionaire, 55, and her involvement with Donald Trump's political party.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @therecount/Instagram Ashley St. Clair appeared on 'The Recount' podcast recently.

St. Clair was in a relationship with Musk from 2023 until 2025, and they share son Romulus, 22 months. She also is a mom to another son from a previous romance. "I was involved in MAGA for almost 10 years. I did a few things — including Elon Musk," the TikTokker quipped on the podcast.

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Elon Musk Offered Ashley St. Clair a $40 Million NDA

Source: MEGA Elon Musk gave Ashley St. Clair a $40 million NDA, but she rejected it.

"We had a kid. But long story short, Elon offered me a lot of money. $40 million to not talk s--- and I was like 'No thank you.' Women worked a really hard and long time to talk s--- and there is no amount of money to shut this yapper up," she explained. Musk "met me yapping, and he will die knowing I'm yapping," St. Clair said, referring to the multimillion-dollar NDA the tech businessman allegedly offered her after she gave birth to their son.

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Source: @thebulwarkpodcast/YouTube Ashley St. Clair opened up about her past trans statements in a new interview.

She then went on to note she went through "a genuine deconstruction where I was like 'What the f--- have I been a part of' because I have two children and so I was like 'What is the legacy I'm leaving for my kids?'" "I recognized the harm that I did to a lot of people by being in MAGA and how harmful I was to disadvantaged communities," she admitted, adding she chose to apologize after a transgender fan reached out to her on X and asked if she regretted her past transphobic comments.

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Elon Musk Has a Trans Daughter Named Vivian Wilson

Source: MEGA/@stclairashley/X Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk dated from 2023 until 2025.

"I said I felt deep remorse for my role, and especially now that my son's sister is trans and is closer to my family," St. Clair expressed. The author admitted she didn't really know how to formally apologize to the trans community because it would become "right wing hysteria." Musk's trans daughter Vivian Wilson came out in 2020 and legally changed her name and gender in 2022. She also dropped her father's name from her surname.

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Source: @donlemon/YouTube Ashley St. Clair revealed she was involved with MAGA for a decade.