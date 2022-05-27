#JohnnyDeppIsInnocent Trends As $50 Million Defamation Trial Reaches Jury Deliberations
As Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard draws to a close, the hashtag #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent is trending on social media.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed in late 2018 calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp claims he is innocent and that the article destroyed his reputation, causing him to lose several high profile acting gigs.
The widely publicized trial began proceedings on Monday, April 11, and had its closing arguments today, Friday, May 27. Now, fans are rallying around the Fantastic Beasts star on Twitter, praising his legal team and slamming the Aquaman actress.
"Amber Heard is such a victim that she is sitting in the court room SMIRKING, SMILING AND LAUGHING with her team during JD closing arguments. I loathe her," a Twitter user wrote. "She is the abuser. Plain and simple. She is no victim."
Another joined in on the support, noting the case is not about whether the abuser is a man or a woman, but about the serious situation of domestic abuse.
"im a woman and i support johnny depp . this isn’t about genders, this is literally about amber heard making a mockery of TRUE domestic violence victims," they continued. "there are people who are genuine victims and she’s over here making false accusations."
A third added, "thank you Camille Vasquez for everything you've done for Johnny. you are truly amazing #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent."
As OK! previously reported, Vasquez, one of Depp's powerhouse attorneys — who has gained popularity online for her recent unapologetic cross examination of the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star — called Heard's accusations "wild" and "implausible" in her closing argument.
"The mountain of evidence that Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard is simply not there. What we have is a mountain of unproven allegations," she continued. "And you can’t pick and choose which of these wild allegations to believe and which ones to disregard. You either believe all of it, or none of it. Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything."