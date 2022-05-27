JohnnyDeppIsInnocent Trends As $50 Million Defamation Trial Reaches Jury Deliberations

As Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard draws to a close, the hashtag #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent is trending on social media.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed in late 2018 calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp claims he is innocent and that the article destroyed his reputation, causing him to lose several high profile acting gigs.