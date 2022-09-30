Errol Eastwood? Elon Musk's Dad Compares Himself To Clint Eastwood While Recalling Deadly '90s Firefight

It seems Errol Musk, father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said he sees himself as a proto-Clint Eastwood, sharing the horrifying details of how he allegedly killed three armed intruders in 1998 as his then 6-year-old daughter clung to his leg.

Earlier this week, the controversial businessman opened up about the gory invasion in his Johannesburg, South Africa, rental home. While he stopped by to check on the unfurnished abode, which was in the process of being painted before the arrival of new tenets, his daughter, Ali Musk, requested to take a bath, he recalled.

As he looked for a towel in a nearby room to help her dry off, Errol found himself confronted by seven armed men.