"I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters,” he told The Sun of the pair's daughter during the shocking interview. "She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up.”

Elon is the son of Errol and model Maye Musk, who also share daughter Tosca, 47, and son Kimbal, 49. Errol was married to Jana's mom, Heide, for 18 years and had two children together, per the outlet.

"She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know,” Elon’s dad continued of his and Jana's son. "She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”