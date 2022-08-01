“Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?” presenter Jackie O asked the 79-year-old patriarch.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something," Errol replied, taking a jab at all his billionaire son — the world’s richest man — has accomplished.