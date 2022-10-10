Elon Musk Makes Rare Comment About His Estrangement From Daughter Vivian: 'Can't Win Them All'

Months after Elon Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, made headlines for changing her name in order to distance herself from her famous father, the SpaceX mogul is speaking out, blaming “neo-Marxists” for his tense relationship with his child.

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” Musk explained in a new profile published on Friday, October 7. It is unclear which institution he was specifically referencing.

Though the Tesla CEO noted that his rift with Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, “may change,” he claimed that he has “very good relationships” with his nine other children. “Can't win them all,” he quipped.