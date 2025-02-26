or
Elon Musk Is 'Wrapped Around' Ashley St. Clair's 'Finger' and Controls What He Retweets: Source

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA; @AshleyStClair/X

Elon Musk is caught up in drama surrounding MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Feb. 26 2025, Updated 5:36 p.m. ET

Ashley St. Clair reportedly boasted about the control she has over her new alleged baby daddy, Elon Musk.

Sources claimed the conservative influencer frequently bragged about having the wealthiest man in the world "wrapped around her finger."

elon musk wrapped around ashley st clairs finger controls retweets
Source: @AshleyStClair/X

Ashley St. Clair claimed she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child last year.

The 26-year-old mother-of-two rose to prominence through the MAGA movement before allegedly casting several of her closest friends aside in an attempt to become Musk’s "permanent side piece."

"You could never necessarily trust her because you might not be doing what she could monetize or what she could sensationalize in order to make her own star rise," one source who had known St. Clair since 2017 said. "She’s always kind of wanted to be a kept woman, as far as I can see — she was always chasing that."

"Movements are never about one individual," the insider added. "She just kind of tagged along with it. I don’t know if she’s even rooted in a conservative type of philosophy. I think it’s just what made her money."

elon musk wrapped around ashley st clairs finger controls retweets
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair allegedly claimed she had Elon Musk 'wrapped around' her finger.

After her romance with Musk began in 2023, St. Clair — who has garnered over 1.1 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and whose posts regularly rack up more than 1 million views each — allegedly offered to help spread conservative messaging to a broader audience, claiming she can "control" what Musk retweets.

She got the Tesla billionaire to interact with several of her posts over the years, including a "wow" tweet in response to a December 2023 viral video showing St. Clair accusing Delta Air Lines of flying detained illegal migrants from Arizona to New York.

In 2024, a second source claimed they spoke with St. Clair on behalf of a third party about performing a similar stunt. At the time, the influencer allegedly bragged about the control she has over Musk.

elon musk wrapped around ashley st clairs finger controls retweets
Source: @AshleyStClair/X

Ashley St. Clair has over 1.1 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The source claimed St. Clair never took the job, alleging she had to go to Europe instead. She also supposedly refused to meet with the third party who requested the assistance.

"People have discussions, and they don’t result in a deal," a rep for St. Clair said in a statement. "But you want to write about that as though it’s some kind of wrongdoing, which is absolute nonsense."

elon musk wrapped around ashley st clairs finger controls retweets
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has yet to publicly acknowledge being the father of Ashley St. Clair's 5-month-old son.

As OK! previously reported, St. Clair claimed she conceived Musk’s 13th child during a January 2024 trip to St. Barts.

On Friday, February 21, St. Clair revealed she filed two petitions in the Manhattan Supreme Court to legally declare Musk the father of her child and gain sole custody of their 5-month-old son.

The billionaire has yet to acknowledge the paternity of the child publicly.

This prompted MAGA influencers to release purported text messages from May 2023 in which St. Clair talked about wanting to "seduce" Musk and carry his "rocket babies."

Sources spoke with the New York Post about St. Clair's alleged comments.

