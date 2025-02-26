Elon Musk Is 'Wrapped Around' Ashley St. Clair's 'Finger' and Controls What He Retweets: Source

The 26-year-old mother-of-two rose to prominence through the MAGA movement before allegedly casting several of her closest friends aside in an attempt to become Musk’s "permanent side piece."

"You could never necessarily trust her because you might not be doing what she could monetize or what she could sensationalize in order to make her own star rise," one source who had known St. Clair since 2017 said. "She’s always kind of wanted to be a kept woman, as far as I can see — she was always chasing that."

"Movements are never about one individual," the insider added. "She just kind of tagged along with it. I don’t know if she’s even rooted in a conservative type of philosophy. I think it’s just what made her money."