Elon Musk Mocked for 'Not Knowing the Words' to 'God Bless America' as He Joins Donald Trump and Opera Singer Onstage: Watch
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's performance of "God Bless America" alongside opera singer Chris Macchio may not have gone exactly as planned.
On the night of Wednesday, November 13, Trump and his righthand man hit the stage at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the former's election victory, but a video showed that the Tesla founder appeared to not know the lyrics to the patriotic tune.
"I suspect they gave the microphone to the right one," tweeted one person, while another noted, "Elon doesn't know the words to 'God Bless America.' That's it. That's the story."
Others found the entire performance "awkward" and "embarassing."
The event at Trump's Florida property came shortly after he announced that the tech mogul, 53, and Vivek Ramaswamy, 39, will be heading the new Department of Government Efficiency in the White House.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump stated. "Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending."
- 'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'
- Elon Musk Is 'Weighing in' on Who Donald Trump Hires Ahead of His Second Term in the White House as Ex-Prez Vows to 'Get It Right This Time'
- 'Low Energy' Donald Trump Slammed for Arriving 3 Hours Late to His Michigan Rally: 'How Is Anyone Still There?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"A smaller government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America," added the former host of The Apprentice, 78.
Trump claimed the duo would finish their job by the Fourth of July in 2026.
As OK! previously shared, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that picking new colleagues is at the top of Trump's priority list now that he won the 2024 presidential election.
"Staffing was one of Trump’s biggest regrets in his first term, and he has vowed to get it right this time, which for him means hiring people who are more loyal to him and less likely to push back," she explained.
"Apparently, there are many people eager to meet that requirement," the journalist continued. "Mar-a-Lago has basically been brimming for the last two days, I’m told, with two kinds of people: those angling for a job and those who are trying to influence Trump into hiring their picks."
One of Collins' sources said Musk has been "weighing in" on who would be suitable for each role.
Earlier this month, Musk told Tucker Carlson that he believes one of the reasons his friend won the election was because Trump is "a normal person," a remark many people felt was out of touch.
A report claimed Musk donated around $75 million to support Trump's campaign.