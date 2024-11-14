Nikki Haley Insists She 'Had No Interest in Being in' Donald Trump's Cabinet: 'He Can Be Shallow'
Nikki Haley is sticking by her story that she never wanted to be part of Donald Trump's administration.
“I had no interest in being in his cabinet. He knew that,” Haley, 52, said on her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live. "But to go a little further, his best friend, Steve Witkoff, came to our house in South Carolina, spoke to me and my husband, and basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump. And I told him at the time, there was no truce needed, that I had, that Trump had my support, there was no issue on my end."
She continued, "And at that point he was like, ‘What do you want? Tell me what you want. Is there anything you want?’ And I said, ‘There’s nothing I want.’ And there wasn’t anything I wanted. And then several weeks back I talked to Howard Lutnick, his transition director, and he asked, you know, if I knew of people that would be good in the cabinet, if there was any insight. And what I said is, I think it’s really important that Trump surround himself with people that are going to tell him the truth."
Haley said she "mentioned someone" who could be a good pick for Commerce Secretary, but she didn't ask for any job herself.
"And I have made it clear to everyone that I was not interested in the administration. So my husband and son were upset and said, ‘Why didn’t you say that in the tweet? Instead of just wishing him well?’" she said.
As OK! previously reported, Trump informed the public Haley would not be joining him this time around.
"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," he wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."
In response, Haley wrote: "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."
In the new interview, Haley said Trump's social media post was not unexpected.
“And the truth is, I know the game he was playing. I don’t need to play that game," she said.
“But more importantly, we have to look at the bigger picture. It is time to move on. It is time for us to focus on what America needs to do to be strong again, what America needs to do to be safe. The American people have spoken and spoken very loudly, and at this point, we should pray that President Trump does well. We should pray that everyone that he appoints does well. We should hope for the sake of our kids and generations to follow us, that all of this goes forward. So, you know, do I take it personally? No. That’s who he is. He can be shallow at times and I think he showed that. But I don’t have to be shallow. And at the end of the day, I’m very comfortable with where I am, and I’m comfortable with what happened,” she added.