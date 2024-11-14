or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nikki Haley
OK LogoPolitics

Nikki Haley Insists She 'Had No Interest in Being in' Donald Trump's Cabinet: 'He Can Be Shallow'

nikki haley donald trump shallow cabinet
Source: mega

Nikki Haley said she didn't have 'interest in being in' Donald Trump's cabinet.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nikki Haley is sticking by her story that she never wanted to be part of Donald Trump's administration.

“I had no interest in being in his cabinet. He knew that,” Haley, 52, said on her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live. "But to go a little further, his best friend, Steve Witkoff, came to our house in South Carolina, spoke to me and my husband, and basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump. And I told him at the time, there was no truce needed, that I had, that Trump had my support, there was no issue on my end."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley donald trump shallow cabinet
Source: mega

Nikki Haley said she didn't want to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "And at that point he was like, ‘What do you want? Tell me what you want. Is there anything you want?’ And I said, ‘There’s nothing I want.’ And there wasn’t anything I wanted. And then several weeks back I talked to Howard Lutnick, his transition director, and he asked, you know, if I knew of people that would be good in the cabinet, if there was any insight. And what I said is, I think it’s really important that Trump surround himself with people that are going to tell him the truth."

Haley said she "mentioned someone" who could be a good pick for Commerce Secretary, but she didn't ask for any job herself.

"And I have made it clear to everyone that I was not interested in the administration. So my husband and son were upset and said, ‘Why didn’t you say that in the tweet? Instead of just wishing him well?’" she said.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley donald trump shallow cabinet
Source: mega

Nikki Haley said she wasn't surprised by Donald Trump's social media post saying she wouldn't be joining him in his cabinet.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump informed the public Haley would not be joining him this time around.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," he wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley donald trump shallow cabinet
Source: mega

Nikki Haley called Donald Trump 'shallow' in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Haley wrote: "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley donald trump shallow cabinet
Source: mega

Donald Trump has already started picking people to work for him after winning the 2024 election.

In the new interview, Haley said Trump's social media post was not unexpected.

“And the truth is, I know the game he was playing. I don’t need to play that game," she said.

“But more importantly, we have to look at the bigger picture. It is time to move on. It is time for us to focus on what America needs to do to be strong again, what America needs to do to be safe. The American people have spoken and spoken very loudly, and at this point, we should pray that President Trump does well. We should pray that everyone that he appoints does well. We should hope for the sake of our kids and generations to follow us, that all of this goes forward. So, you know, do I take it personally? No. That’s who he is. He can be shallow at times and I think he showed that. But I don’t have to be shallow. And at the end of the day, I’m very comfortable with where I am, and I’m comfortable with what happened,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.