Nikki Haley Insists She 'Had No Interest in Being in' Donald Trump's Cabinet: 'He Can Be Shallow'

She continued, "And at that point he was like, ‘What do you want? Tell me what you want. Is there anything you want?’ And I said, ‘There’s nothing I want.’ And there wasn’t anything I wanted. And then several weeks back I talked to Howard Lutnick, his transition director, and he asked, you know, if I knew of people that would be good in the cabinet, if there was any insight. And what I said is, I think it’s really important that Trump surround himself with people that are going to tell him the truth."

Haley said she "mentioned someone" who could be a good pick for Commerce Secretary, but she didn't ask for any job herself.

"And I have made it clear to everyone that I was not interested in the administration. So my husband and son were upset and said, ‘Why didn’t you say that in the tweet? Instead of just wishing him well?’" she said.