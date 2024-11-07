'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'

Musk, 53, told the former Fox News host, "I think this really makes a difference because people look at Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is great, Lex Fridman’s and the 'All-In Podcast,' and, to a reasonably-minded, smart person who's not, like, hardcore one way or the other, they just listen to someone talk for a few hours and that’s how they decide whether, you know, you’re a good person, whether they like you."

The tech billionaire told Carlson that Harris would "run out of sequiturs after about 45 minutes."

"Like hour two and three would be a complete melted puddle of nonsense. So, it would just be absolute game over. That’s why she didn’t go on," Musk explained. "But, on the other hand, Trump, he’s there, there’s no talking points. He’s just being a normal person, having a conversation and doing three hours of Rogan, no problem."