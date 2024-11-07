'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'
Elon Musk got backlash for claiming fellow billionaire and former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election because he's a "normal person."
During an interview with Tucker Carlson on at Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO pointed to the Republican ticket going on various lengthy podcasts as a winning strategy to counter Kamala Harris.
Musk, 53, told the former Fox News host, "I think this really makes a difference because people look at Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is great, Lex Fridman’s and the 'All-In Podcast,' and, to a reasonably-minded, smart person who's not, like, hardcore one way or the other, they just listen to someone talk for a few hours and that’s how they decide whether, you know, you’re a good person, whether they like you."
The tech billionaire told Carlson that Harris would "run out of sequiturs after about 45 minutes."
"Like hour two and three would be a complete melted puddle of nonsense. So, it would just be absolute game over. That’s why she didn’t go on," Musk explained. "But, on the other hand, Trump, he’s there, there’s no talking points. He’s just being a normal person, having a conversation and doing three hours of Rogan, no problem."
Musk's comments were shared on social media where several vocal critics mocked the South African billionaire for being "out of touch" with how a lot of average Americans view the president-elect.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from the interview and wrote: "Elon Musk has never dealt with a second of the struggle most people feel on a daily basis. Trump only appears normal to people who live in extraordinary wealth or those who worship others with extraordinary wealth."
Another user pointed out: "Kamala Harris DID do long form podcast interviews. She just didn't do the ones these a------- listen to."
A third person shared: "If normal people want to strip rights from women, Black people, Hispanic people, trans people and gay people then I think it's time for a new normal."
Musk joined Trump's family and other supporters on stage during Trump’s victory lap at the West Palm Beach Convention Center Tuesday night.
As OK! previously reported, the owner of X also appeared in a Trump family photo despite having no relation to the family in any way.
In October, the president-elect praised the SpaceX billionaire for giving a "powerful endorsement" and promised during his campaign to create a new position for Musk during his second term.
"He doesn’t want to be in the cabinet," Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. "He just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting. We’ll have a new position: Secretary of cost-cutting, OK? Elon wants to do that."