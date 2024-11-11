Elon Musk Is 'Weighing in' on Who Donald Trump Hires Ahead of His Second Term in the White House as Ex-Prez Vows to 'Get It Right This Time'
It looks like Donald Trump is leaning on Elon Musk ahead of his second term in the White House.
“Staffing was one of Trump’s biggest regrets in his first term, and he has vowed to get it right this time, which for him means hiring people who are more loyal to him and less likely to push back," CNN's Kaitlan Collins said.
Collins noted that the president-election, 78, has been spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where world leaders and political gurus have been spending time with him to try to secure a spot in his cabinet.
"Apparently, there are many people eager to meet that requirement,” Collins said. “Mar-a-Lago has basically been brimming for the last two days, I’m told, with two kinds of people: those angling for a job and those who are trying to influence Trump into hiring their picks.”
According to Collins' sources, Musk, who appeared at multiple Trump campaigns, has been "weighing in" on who should fill each role.
- 'Out of Touch': Elon Musk Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Won the Election Because He's 'Just a Normal Person'
- Donald Trump and Elon Musk 'Have No Respect' for Their Supporters, Michael Keaton Insists: 'They Laugh at You Behind Your Back'
- Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 'Running Mate In 2024' During Visit To Mar-a-Lago
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The tech billionaire, 53, has been at Mar-a-Lago "nearly every single day" since he won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.
As OK! previously reported, Musk has been spending a lot of time with Trump and his family, as he was even seen golfing with the brood.
"Sundays with Grandpa 💛," Trump's granddaughter Kai, 17, captioned the social media photos, one of which was a selfie with the 78-year-old and another snap of the two and her sister Chloe, 10, on the greens.
The teenager — whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump — also posted one with the businesman, writing, "Elon achieving uncle status 😂."
Kai has been vocal about how important her grandfather is to her.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," she shared earlier this summer at the Republican National Convention. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," the student continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."