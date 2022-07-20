Elon Musk Allegedly 'Pleaded' To Get Back With Ex Natasha Bassett Before Viral Greece Trip

While it is unclear whether this news played a role in Musk and Bassett’s breakup, it seems there may have been another factor at play, per Hollywood Life, as the Elvis star is looking to focus on her career.

“After the release of her Elvis biopic in late June, these last few weeks have been a lot of stress on Natasha,” an anonymous insider told the news outlet around the time of their split. “Acting has always been her dream and it is her first true love. She is now getting the kind of recognition that she has worked so hard for her whole life and Natasha knows that she must walk these next steps alone. She doesn’t have time for outside noise.”

But despite her alleged decision to call things off, it seems the blonde beauty still felt positive about their relationship.

“Natasha has learned so much from Elon and she is grateful for the time that they spent together, as it was very special and surreal,” the unnamed source continued.