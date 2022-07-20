Elon Musk Allegedly 'Pleaded' To Get Back With Ex Natasha Bassett Before Viral Greece Trip
Looking to re-launch his relationship!
Even as SpaceX mogul Elon Musk soaked up the sun alongside his pals on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday, July 17, it seems there was still something missing from his luxe European trip — his former girlfriend Natasha Bassett.
LIVING IT UP!: SHIRTLESS ELON MUSK VACATIONS IN MYKONOS ON LUXURY YACHT WITH BIKINI-CLAD WOMEN
Although the pair called it quits earlier this summer, Musk may have been looking to rekindle their romance, allegedly reaching out to the star before embarking on his travels.
“Elon was pleading with Natasha to get back together with him prior to taking off on this trip to Mykonos,” an unnamed insider recently recounted to Hollywood Life. “But she kept shutting him down.”
ELON MUSK EMBARKS ON A TROPICAL VACAY WITH GIRLFRIEND NATASHA BASSETT AFTER COMMENTING ON EX AMBER HEARD'S TRIAL
Their split — and Bassett’s alleged refusal to reconcile — came shortly after Musk appeared to confirm that he fathered set of twins with Shivon Zilis, the director of his neurotechnology company, Neuralink, a few weeks ago. The twins were born in November 2021, just one month before Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes welcomed their second child together.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Musk tweeted on Thursday, July 7, as the story dominated headlines. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
EXPANDING THE FAMILY!: ELON MUSK SECRETLY WELCOMED TWINS WITH TOP EXEC WEEKS BEFORE EX GRIMES GAVE BIRTH TO SECOND CHILD: REPORT
While it is unclear whether this news played a role in Musk and Bassett’s breakup, it seems there may have been another factor at play, per Hollywood Life, as the Elvis star is looking to focus on her career.
“After the release of her Elvis biopic in late June, these last few weeks have been a lot of stress on Natasha,” an anonymous insider told the news outlet around the time of their split. “Acting has always been her dream and it is her first true love. She is now getting the kind of recognition that she has worked so hard for her whole life and Natasha knows that she must walk these next steps alone. She doesn’t have time for outside noise.”
But despite her alleged decision to call things off, it seems the blonde beauty still felt positive about their relationship.
“Natasha has learned so much from Elon and she is grateful for the time that they spent together, as it was very special and surreal,” the unnamed source continued.