Reportedly sailing the Aegean Sea on the “Zeus” — an almost $20,000-per-week motor yacht that can accommodate six guests in more than three cabins and comes with a professional crew — the Tesla CEO was seen being hosed down by Endeavor CEO Emanuel after taking a dive into the ocean.

ELON MUSK'S FATHER REVEALS HE HAD SECOND CHILD WITH 35-YEAR-OLD STEPDAUGHTER

The 51-year-old first boarded the yacht in a plain white t-shirt, black swim trunks, dark sunglasses, a black baseball cap and matching flip-flops before stripping into nothing but his bathing suit to enjoy the rays in full force.

As for the couple, per the photos, Emanuel sported blue swim trunks while his new wife stunned in a sexy black bikini.