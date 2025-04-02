'Unhinged and Un-American': Elon Musk Ridiculed for Spending $21 Million Only to Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called the Democrat-backed liberal judge’s clear win an "a-- kicking." He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "Where else does Elon want to try and buy an election?"

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Republicans should "walk away" from the "unelected, unpopular, unhinged and un-American billionaire puppet master."

"Elon Musk was just decisively rejected by the voters of Wisconsin. He tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — and it failed spectacularly," he added.