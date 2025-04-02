'Unhinged and Un-American': Elon Musk Ridiculed for Spending $21 Million Only to Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
Elon Musk was mocked for investing more than $21 million in an attempt to sway the outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election in favor of their preferred candidate, only to lose in the end.
Musk's critics and political adversaries flooded social media to mock the SpaceX billionaire's failed attempt to sway the state election's results.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called the Democrat-backed liberal judge’s clear win an "a-- kicking." He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "Where else does Elon want to try and buy an election?"
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Republicans should "walk away" from the "unelected, unpopular, unhinged and un-American billionaire puppet master."
"Elon Musk was just decisively rejected by the voters of Wisconsin. He tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — and it failed spectacularly," he added.
One person took to X to call out the Tesla billionaire and wrote: "Turns out Elon's influence is very similar to a Cybertruck: advertised as strong, costs way too much money, and easily comes unglued."
Another X user commented: "The voters rejected Donald Trump, they rejected Elon Musk, and they rejected the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand."
A third person pointed out: "Before you get happy that Musk wasted $20 million in Wisconsin — just know that $20 million is only 2% of $1 billion. It’s really nothing to him. What’s most important is that in America, we value our freedoms and individual rights above money in politics."
As OK! previously reported, Musk personally traveled to Wisconsin shortly before the election to hand over $1 million checks to two voters, showcasing his direct involvement in the campaign.
The significance of this election cannot be understated. It has become the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history and has evolved into a battleground for national politics. The outcome of the election was perceived as a litmus test of public sentiment toward President Donald Trump's second term and Musk's influence within the government.
Susan Crawford emerged victorious in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, prevailing over conservative former Attorney General Brad Schimel by 10 points and securing the court's 4-3 liberal majority.
Although the race was officially nonpartisan, it became a divisive issue with notable figures taking sides.
Trump, Musk, and other Republicans threw their support behind Schimel, while Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, endorsed Crawford.
Ultimately, Crawford's victory ensures a narrow liberal majority on the court, which will play a crucial role in deciding pivotal cases on issues such as abortion, voting regulations and congressional district boundaries in the foreseeable future.