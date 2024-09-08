'Too Old to Be POTUS': Donald Trump Sparks Concern About His 'Mental Decline' After Calling Elon Musk 'Leon' at Wisconsin Rally
Leon who?
On Saturday, September 7, Donald Trump, 78, sparked concern for his mental abilities after calling Elon Musk by the wrong name during his Wisconsin rally.
In the viral clip, the former president claimed, “Leon's gonna send up a rocket,” referring to the Tesla founder, 53.
In response, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their thoughts on Trump’s gaffe.
“Are you kidding me?!? And he isn’t in a mental decline?? ‘Leon’?? Well, at least he got the letters right will say every MAGA cult follower,” one person ranted, while another added, “Dementia is setting in. Hope he can get into a decent memory care facility post-bankruptcy.”
A third individual joked, “Leon Musk said that Trump was way too old to be POTUS,” as one more stated, “Cognitive decline.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been under fire for his alleged mental decline ever since Joe Biden, 81, dropped out of the presidential race due to public concern for his old age.
Many have pointed out Trump’s constant mistakes while making speeches.
Elsewhere in his Wisconsin speech, Trump also struggled to say the word “eliminate” when discussing his plan for the Department of Education.
He began by saying, “Ultimately, we’ll el-ah-ah.”
- Elton John Praises 'Brilliant' Donald Trump's 'Hilarious' 'Rocket Man' Nickname for North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un
- 'He Glitches Every Speech': Donald Trump Dissed for Not Being Able to Say 'Eliminate' at Wisconsin Rally
- Donald Trump Accused of Being in 'Full Panic Mode' After Implying the U.S. Could Face Nuclear War If He Doesn't Win 2024 Election
Trump then tried to cover up the fumble by rambling, “And you know what we’re doing here I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this.”
Finally, he was able to get his point across, saying, “We will ultimately eliminate the federal department of education.”
The public then came after Trump for the stutter.
“He couldn't say ‘eliminate,’” someone penned with a laughing emoji, as another quipped, “Bad Connection!!!”
“He glitches with every speech,” a third user noted, while another individual stated, “Trump could benefit from education at least on a third-grade level.”
One person attacked the policy itself, writing, “Trump knows the only way to expand his base is to make the public stupid. Look no further than his base.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After watching Trump’s many performances, Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, claimed the father-of-five displays signs of dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," he said. "If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."