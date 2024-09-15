or
'Stupid' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Mixing Up Nicky Jam's Gender and Calling Him 'Hot' at Las Vegas Rally: Watch

Sept. 15 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Donald Trump slipped up yet again!

At the ex-president's campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, September 13, he accidentally misgendered Latin superstar Nicky Jam, prompting people to go crazy over the gaffe.

“Do you know Nicky? She’s hot!” Trump began.

Donald Trump misgendered Nicky Jam at his Las Vegas rally.

“Where’s Nicky? Where’s Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here," he said while peering into the crowd.

Nicky Jam endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The singer, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, then shook Trump's hand, prompting him to realize his mistake.

"Oh look! Come here. I’m glad he came up," Trump said.

“It’s an honor to meet you, Mr. President. People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the president. So I’m lucky. We need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president," the musician, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, told the crowd as he endorsed Trump to be president for the second time.

Nicky Jam wore a 'Make America Great Again' hat.

Of course, people couldn't help but pounce on the slip-up. One person wrote, "Both cognitive decline and serial liar," while another said, "Nicky Jam is supporting a man who doesn't know who he is. LOL."

A third person simply stated, "Decline from what? He has always been stupid," while a fourth person poked fun at Trump's previous comments about transgender operations, saying, "Did he get operated on at the Trump's rally?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Donald Trump was ridiculed for slipping up at a rally.

This is hardly the first time Trump, 78, has messed up in public.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was also roasted for claiming VP Kamala Harris cheated during their Tuesday, September 10, debate.

“OMFG. Donald Trump is now spewing bizarre conspiracy theories about the debate: 1. VP Harris got the questions ahead of time 2. VP Harris was wearing wireless earpiece earrings telling her what to say Didn't he say he won the debate?” one user wrote about the event.

People then questioned the legitimacy of his claims.

“Where’s his proof??? Seriously Trump gets more and more deranged and senile as the election approaches…. When he loses the election he is going to snap and probably start drooling everywhere,” one user noted, while another joked, “The stupidity is so thick you can actually see it in the air.”

“This shows Trump lost the debate. Only losers would whine,” a third person said, while a fourth user added, “Anyone who makes this many f------ excuses knows they got waxed.”

