'Stupid' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Mixing Up Nicky Jam's Gender and Calling Him 'Hot' at Las Vegas Rally: Watch

The singer, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, then shook Trump's hand, prompting him to realize his mistake.

"Oh look! Come here. I’m glad he came up," Trump said.

“It’s an honor to meet you, Mr. President. People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the president. So I’m lucky. We need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president," the musician, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, told the crowd as he endorsed Trump to be president for the second time.