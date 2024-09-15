Donald Trump's Staff 'Embarrassed' by His Relationship With Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer needs to go!
During the Sunday, September 15, episode of Meet the Press, political reporter Jonathan Martin revealed Donald Trump's campaign is not happy about how close the 78-year-old has become to the far-right conspiracy theorist.
“His staff’s embarrassed by it. Certainly, folks on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by her,” the journalist shared.
"You saw the comments from GOP lawmakers," he added, seemingly referencing how Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene came after Loomer on X. "It's the candidate, he's not embarrassed by her, he wants her around and people like that around because they say nice things to him. He's sympathetic to her views."
Martin declared: “This is the challenge for the GOP, this is your candidate, it’s not Laura Loomer, it’s Donald Trump and his views and his impulses. It’s a time of choosing for the Republican party.”
As OK! previously reported, the discourse surrounding Loomer began after she was spotted repeatedly with Trump over the last week.
Photos of the two looking extra close have now begun to circulate, including one image where the father-of-five — who has been married to wife Melania Trump since 2005 — had his arm around Laura’s waist.
Internet users then started speculating that Donald may be cheating on Melania with Loomer.
"Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on the plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Philly. Next A.M. she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife," one person ranted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"How do you think Evangelicals and MAGA Christians will justify Laura Loomer's new role in Trump's campaign?" another person added, while a third said, "She's more happy to be around him than Melania... Weird. Reminds me of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton."
Amid rumors of their affair, MSNBC host and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele slammed Donald for his relationship with the 31-year-old.
“Donald Trump has these people around him, not because he’s seeking advice from them, not because they’re offering any particular intellectual insight, but because they affirm his worst instincts,” Steele stated. “They affirm his bad judgment. They tell him what they want. You showed that picture of Loomer sitting, standing up under Donald Trump.”
“The first question that crossed my mind was, where the h--- is Melania?! That’s a little too close for a pic. But it’s that kind of closeness that Donald Trump likes,” he shared.