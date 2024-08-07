Feud Escalates: Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Bashes Dad for Being a 'Serial Adulterer' Who Is 'Not a Family Man'
She's definitely not a daddy’s girl!
On Monday, August 5, the trans daughter of Elon Musk, Vivian Jenna Wilson, came after her father on Threads after he dissed her decision to transition from male to female.
“You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop f------ lying about your own children,” the 20-year-old said of the SpaceX founder, who shares the youngster with first wife Justine Wilson.
In addition to Vivian and her twin, Griffin, Elon shares 12 children with three different women, including three kids with musician Grimes.
Aside from having several baby mamas, Musk was accused of having affairs with actress Amber Heard and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s ex-wife Nicole Shanahan.
Vivian continued her scathing rant, adding, “You are not a Christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress.'”
She then implied Elon was racist, saying, “You called Arabic the ‘language of the enemy’ when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation [sic] multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa.”
Vivian said the patriarch also does not care about “saving the planet” and does not “give a f--- about climate change.”
To conclude, she shared, “You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”
The young adult’s comments came after Elon did a Daily Wire interview on Monday, August 5, where he claimed Vivian was “killed by the woke-mind virus,” claiming he was allegedly deceived into allowing her undergo medical gender reassignment.
“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” the wealthy business owner said while using Vivian’s deadname, Xavier.
“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change],” he explained, adding how he believes allowing children to transition is “incredibly evil.”
The interviewer then alleged there was no clinical evidence the procedure was needed, to which Elon said, “I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”
Elon reiterated that he had “lost” his child and was “tricked.”
“They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus,” he claimed. “I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”