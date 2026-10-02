Elon Musk's Baby Mama Shivin Zilis Says He Dumped Her 'With No Warning' as She Exposes Their Final Texts: 'It's Hard to Go From in Love to Let Go'

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The mother of Elon Musk's children revealed his texts after the tech billionaire suddenly dumped her. Shivin Zilis, who mothered four of Musk's children, claimed that he broke up with her with "no warning" in a lengthy social media post on October 2. "It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes," the Neuralik director wrote on X. Zilis and Musk have been together since he acted as her sperm donor for their twins in 2021. Between 2024 and 2025, their relationship developed and they welcomed two more children together.

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Source: @SHIVON/X Shivon Zilis exposed the former couple's final text messages.

Zilis revealed her final text messages with the tech executive before their shocking breakup. "It was really wonderful to see you for breakfast. I love you so much," she wrote to Musk in one of their final text exchanges on September 24. "Love you too," he responded. "I didn't realize this Xi dinner included a significant other, or I would have invited you." "Aw, that means so much to me," she replied. "Thank you."

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'My Heart Is Full'

Source: @SHIVON/X Shivon Zilis shares four children with Elon Musk.

Zilis shared their final exchanges and reflections on their relationship after Musk unfollowed her on his social media platform, X. "I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," she gushed. "Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul and how hard he fights for humanity, I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide." "My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect," she added.

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Source: @SHIVON/X Shivon Elis claimed to be a 'safe place' for Elon Musk.

The 40-year-old claimed to be a "safe place" for Musk during the course of their romance and a "break from the battlefield." "A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence," she continued. "I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down," Zilis added. She noted that she would "miss him dearly," and hoped that the former couple could maintain some sort of relationship for the sake of the "four beautiful little loves of [her] life."

'I'm Hurting'

Source: MEGA Shivon Zilis wished Elon Musk good luck.