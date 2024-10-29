Elon Musk Bought Massive $35 Million Texas Compound in Hopes of 2 of His Baby Mamas and All of Their Kids Moving In: Report
Elon Musk wants to have one, big happily family.
Since the tech mogul has a whopping 11 children with three different woman, he reportedly bought a massive $35 million compound in Texas so they could all live within a quick walk of each other.
The baby mamas in question are believed to be Shivon Zilis — who worked at his company Neuralink — and ex Grimes. His other baby mama and their children are all older, though a source said they are welcome to live on the property if they wish.
Musk and Zilis share 2-year-old twins Strider and Azure as well as a third child who was born this year — though their name is not known.
Meanwhile, Musk and the singer, 36, have sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, known as "X," and 1-year-old Techno Mechanicus, who goes by "Tau," in addition to daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 2.
According to a report, the dad-of-11 recently purchased a 14,400-square-foot home in Austin that was built right in front of a six-bedroom home. There's also another big estate on the property, which he has reportedly been living in on his own.
The star thought the setup was perfect for his situation, as he allegedly always wanted the baby mamas and their respective kids to live in "adjoining properties" so it's easier for him to see his little ones.
The Tesla founder also hopes the close proximity will allow his children to form strong bonds with each other.
As OK! reported, Musk no longer has a relationship with his and ex-wife Justine's daughter Vivian Wilson after the latter transitioned from male to female. Their feud began after the inventor alleged in an interview that he was "tricked into signing documents" to allow Wilson, formerly known as Xavier, to have surgery.
"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," he claimed.
Musk went on to liken Wilson's transition to the death of a child.
"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus," he said. "I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress."
After his comments went viral, Wilson posted a photo of herself on social media alongside the caption, "I look pretty good for a dead b----." She added that she was disowning her father, and that the choice was her decision, not Musk's.
The New York Times reported on Musk buying a compound for his blended family.