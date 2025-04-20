Elton John Is in a 'Very Good Headspace' Despite Him Talking Openly 'About His Own Mortality'

John also candidly opened up about reflecting on death during an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, admitting he shed tears for a staggering 45 minutes while contemplating the inevitable. "When you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?’ And you’ve got children, you’ve got a wonderful husband — you just think about mortality," he shared.

"It’s true he doesn’t shy away from talking about the inevitable but he insists that his way of preparing," the insider noted.

"Elton’s always been the type to say what’s on his mind, and now more than ever he’s being honest about what he wants in the time he has left," the insider added.