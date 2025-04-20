Elton John Is in a 'Very Good Headspace' Despite Him Talking Openly 'About His Own Mortality'
Legendary singer Elton John, 78, sparked concern over his frank discussions about death, but an insider assured that there’s no reason to panic.
"It’s certainly alarming when Elton talks so openly about his own mortality,” the source told Closer, adding that the 78-year-old icon finds peace in these conversations determined to seize every precious moment left. "At times it does seem a bit like a morbid obsession, but by all accounts, he’s actually in a very good headspace."
Taking to the stage at the London Palladium in March for an unforgettable one-night-only performance, the "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" hitmaker raised eyebrows when he morbidly mused on what he wants carved into his tombstone.
"On my tombstone, I want nothing to do with 'Crocodile f------- Rock'. I just want it to say: 'He was a great dad,'" he declared.
John also candidly opened up about reflecting on death during an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, admitting he shed tears for a staggering 45 minutes while contemplating the inevitable. "When you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?’ And you’ve got children, you’ve got a wonderful husband — you just think about mortality," he shared.
"It’s true he doesn’t shy away from talking about the inevitable but he insists that his way of preparing," the insider noted.
"Elton’s always been the type to say what’s on his mind, and now more than ever he’s being honest about what he wants in the time he has left," the insider added.
With his farewell tour behind him, John turned his energies towards his latest album, Who Believes in Angels?, released on April 4, featuring emotional collaborations with Brandi Carlile. Yet, the toll of creating this heartfelt project weighed heavily on the beloved musician. His vision issues, a result of an infection that left him blind in one eye, have also forced him to slow down — but don’t count him out just yet!
"He’s very focused on enjoying his life and creating as many memories with his children as he can," the source explained. "He still enjoys making music but now he’s more about mentoring younger artists like Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile, who he adores."
One remarkable transformation for the "Tiny Dancer" singer as he navigates this stage of life is his newfound disregard for others’ opinions — a personal evolution he has worked decades to achieve.
"He’s also been very vocal about not taking any nonsense," the insider said.
"He’s done with holding back. When he has something to say, he doesn’t mince words. He’s very aware that he’s near the end of his life and he doesn’t see why he should sugar-coat that. If anything, acknowledging that reality allows him to be more fully present for the time he does have left," the insider added.