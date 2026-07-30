Elton John Celebrates 36 Years of Sobriety: 'Grateful for Every Single Day'

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Elton John marked a milestone on July 29, celebrating his 36 years of sobriety with an Instagram post. “36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day,” he wrote in the caption.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @eltonjohn/Instagram Elton John marked 36 years of sobriety with an Instagram post.

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Elton John Celebrated Milestone 36 Years of Sobriety

Source: MEGA Elton John and his husband David Furnish launched a non-alcoholic wine earlier this year.

The musician could be seen smiling in the photo, wearing a colorful shirt and his signature purple square-frame glasses. He appeared to be seated at an outdoor restaurant, with people milling about in the background, shaded under frilly umbrellas. The “Cold Heart” singer could also be seen raising a glass of Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, a nonalcoholic sparkling wine he launched in January 2026 with his husband, David Furnish. He shared the post on his Stories with his 1983 hit track “I'm Still Standing.” “Elton John Zero was born from a simple yet exquisite idea — to create a world where every moment of celebration can be shared by all,” he previously stated about the motivation behind crafting the beverage on his official website.

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Source: MEGA Elton John previously said that he lost 'touch with reality' due to substance abuse.

Although he has turned his life around over the last three decades, the hitmaker once lived a high-partying lifestyle during the early years of his career. He claimed that he lost “touch with reality” due to his substance abuse problem in an interview with Variety in 2019. The singer suggested that much of what led him down a dark path in his younger years stemmed from self-doubt. “‘Am I doing the right thing? Am I good enough?’ And that’s what turns us into monsters as well,” he remarked.

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Elton John Previously Reflected on His Past Substance Abuse

Source: MEGA Elton John said he wasn't leading 'a normal life' during his early career success.

He also stated that “the life I was leading, flying on the Starship [his legendary private plane], living in beautiful houses, buying things left, right and center — it was not a normal life, not the sort of life I came from anyway.” “I vowed when I did change my life that that would never happen again,” he continued. The music legend also noted that it hadn't always been easy, but he had persevered. “There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time,” he recalled.

Source: MEGA Elton John said that he is 'a survivor.'