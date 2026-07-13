Elton John 'Furious' With Pal Prince Harry After Duke Asked Him for Funds Following Pricey Lawsuit Defeat: Source
July 13 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET
Elton John is reportedly not down with bankrolling friend Prince Harry's legal bills.
As OK! previously reported, the Duke of Sussex's fees could amount to about $20 million after he recently losing his High Court privacy case against the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
Prince Harry's Legal Bills Are Costing Him a Reported $20 Million
According to journalist Paula Froelich, the British singer, 79, put his foot down and won't be helping Harry, 41, pay his litigation expenses.
“I am not an ATM,” a source told Froelich for her Substack on behalf of John, adding he's "furious" at the Spare author for even asking him in the first place.
Elton John Was Also Involved in Prince Harry's Associated Press Limited Lawsuit
“Elton is really the only one out of that entire group who can afford to pay that bill. He’s a little tapped out right now,” they added.
Harry was one of seven celebs — including John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost — who claimed Associated Newspapers Limited publications Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published stories about them with information that was sourced illegally via phone hacking from the late 1990s until 2011.
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Elton John Is 'Upset' With Prince Harry
“Elton is not a bank,” the source went on, also claiming Harry feels the Grammy winner "brought him into this whole lawsuit."
Another insider also told Froelich that “Harry asked Elton to donate to Invictus Birmingham."
However, the "Tiny Dancer" crooner refused, which "Harry was very hurt" by. The prince traveled to the United Kingdom earlier this month to launch his 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to go down in Birmingham next year.
Froelich also spoke to Sky News on Monday, July 13, and alleged John is "quite upset with Harry for several reasons."
Elton John Refused to Donate to Prince Harry's Invictus Games
“I have been told that he has asked Elton to give him some money for his Invictus Games. Elton has said no because this court case is such a big deal," she reiterated to the network.
John was a very good friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and even performed at his 2018 wedding.
The army veteran reportedly can't afford his pricey legal invoice as he and wife Meghan Markle already have a staggering amount of expenses, including maintaining their $15 million Montecito, Calif., residence, their travel, developing their brand, staff costs and an estimated $5 million a year for private security.
Harry also inherited over $20 million from Diana and the Queen Mother, however, he allegedly already spent much of the hefty sum.