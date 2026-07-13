Elton John 'Furious' With Pal Prince Harry After Duke Asked Him for Funds Following Pricey Lawsuit Defeat: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Elton John is reportedly not down with bankrolling friend Prince Harry's legal bills. As OK! previously reported, the Duke of Sussex's fees could amount to about $20 million after he recently losing his High Court privacy case against the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Legal Bills Are Costing Him a Reported $20 Million

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.

According to journalist Paula Froelich, the British singer, 79, put his foot down and won't be helping Harry, 41, pay his litigation expenses. “I am not an ATM,” a source told Froelich for her Substack on behalf of John, adding he's "furious" at the Spare author for even asking him in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Elton John Was Also Involved in Prince Harry's Associated Press Limited Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Elton John was also involved in Prince Harry's lawsuit against 'Daily Mail.'

“Elton is really the only one out of that entire group who can afford to pay that bill. He’s a little tapped out right now,” they added. Harry was one of seven celebs — including John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost — who claimed Associated Newspapers Limited publications Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published stories about them with information that was sourced illegally via phone hacking from the late 1990s until 2011.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elton John Is 'Upset' With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly can't afford his legal bills.

“Elton is not a bank,” the source went on, also claiming Harry feels the Grammy winner "brought him into this whole lawsuit." Another insider also told Froelich that “Harry asked Elton to donate to Invictus Birmingham." However, the "Tiny Dancer" crooner refused, which "Harry was very hurt" by. The prince traveled to the United Kingdom earlier this month to launch his 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to go down in Birmingham next year. Froelich also spoke to Sky News on Monday, July 13, and alleged John is "quite upset with Harry for several reasons."

Elton John Refused to Donate to Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Elton John was a good friend of the late Princess Diana.