Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson Slams Ariana Grande for Being a Rude Diva When They Met
Halloween queen Cassandra Peterson — best known as Elvira — was anything but scared to give an honest response when asked about the worst celebrity encounter she's ever had.
While at one of her "Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience" shows at Knott's Scary Farm, she simply replied that the star in question rhymes with "Periana Mande," to which fans then shouted out, "Ariana Grande."
"She came [to my show] and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 20 or 21 tickets and we were like, 'OK,' and we gave her the tickets," the horror actress, 73, recalled, noting the pop star, 31, asked if Peterson could "take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought."
"So I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them," Peterson continued.
"Then I say to her, ‘Could we take a photo together?’ and she goes, 'No, I don’t really do that,'" Peterson shockingly spilled, putting on a California girl accent to mock Grande.
"I mean, come on! And then she left before my show started! All her relatives stayed but she took off," noted the comedian. "Just saying!"
A man not pictured in the clip then joked offscreen, "she's playing the wrong witch," referring to how Grande portrays Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming movie-musical Wicked.
Fans on TikTok ridiculed the "God Is a Woman" crooner for her behavior, with one person commenting, "I don't think Ariana understands that when her and Elvira are in a room, Elvira is the celebrity, not her."
"Is anyone honestly surprised that Ariana's like that? After decades of hearing similar stories from folks?" one person asked, while another echoed, "Does anyone ever have a good interaction with Ariana I’m so serious."
Grande has endured quite a few scandals over the years, most notably when she was caught licking a doughnut that was available for purchase at a bakery in Los Angeles back in 2015.
The Victorious alum was caught on video putting her tongue on the doughnut and complaining at how big the treats were by saying, "I f------ hate Americans, I hate America."
Grande apologized once the video went viral, admitting, "My behavior was very offensive. There’s no excuse or there’s nothing to justify it."
The Florida native was also accused by Naya Rivera of stealing Big Sean from her and more recently denied claims that she was the reason her current boyfriend, Wicked costar Ethan Slater, divorced his wife, Lilly Jay.