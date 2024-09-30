Ariana Grande Grilled About Every Cosmetic Procedure She's Had Done: Watch

Ariana Grande got candid during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series, spilling all the tea about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done.

The interview kicked off with some playful questions from her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, 37, who plays Elphaba, the green-skinned character who forged a friendship with Glinda, Grande’s on-screen character.

“You sing ‘Popular’ in our film. Did you ever get any work done to make yourself more popular?” Erivo asked, casually throwing a curveball at the actress.