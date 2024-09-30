Ariana Grande Grilled About Every Cosmetic Procedure She's Had Done: Watch
Ariana Grande got candid during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test series, spilling all the tea about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done.
The interview kicked off with some playful questions from her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, 37, who plays Elphaba, the green-skinned character who forged a friendship with Glinda, Grande’s on-screen character.
“You sing ‘Popular’ in our film. Did you ever get any work done to make yourself more popular?” Erivo asked, casually throwing a curveball at the actress.
“To my face? To my physical appearance?” she clarified, before eagerly diving into the long-discussed topic.
“Oh, thank goodness!” she said, seeing it as her chance to address the speculation once and for all.
“I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox,” Grande admitted, finally confirming what fans have been buzzing about for years.
But before anyone could overanalyze, she was quick to clarify, saying, “But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”
She also wasn’t shy about shutting down other rumors. When asked about work done on her nose, she simply said, “No.”
And when the conversation shifted to whether she’d had a b--- job, the "7 Rings" pop star found the question funny.
“No, can you imagine?” she said.
“Not yet. I’m open,” she added when the question about having a facelift was asked.
One of the funniest moments came when she was asked about the viral fox eye lift trend.
“I didn’t even know what that was until people claimed I’d gotten one,” Grande responded.
“How do they do that?” she answered when asked about chin implants.
When the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) rumor came up, Grande jokingly said yes, but the lie detector quickly called her bluff.
Grande mentioned that the interview was “the best day” of her life as she got the chance to clear her name regarding plastic surgery allegations.
“Take that, you YouTube people,” she quipped, referring to the countless online videos dissecting her appearance over the years.
Grande previously shared how it felt to have people constantly criticize her appearance.
“I just felt it was too much, and I felt like hiding,” the singer confessed with Vogue in 2023.
“I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she added. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more.”
Despite stepping back from cosmetic enhancements, Grande is all about empowerment.
“In full support of all people who do these things,” she explained to her Erivo. “Whatever makes women, men, non-gender-conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed.”
In July, the singer even showed support for her brother Frankie Grande, 41, who posted about his own nose procedure on Instagram.
Ariana, 31, commented on his post, writing, “Perfect in all ways, always!!! 🧸🌱.”