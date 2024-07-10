Ariana Grande Calls Out Double Standards for Male Actors After Being Scrutinized for Changing Her Voice: 'I Had a Job to Do'
Ariana Grande has “No Tears Left to Cry” when it comes to those criticizing her voice!
On the Tuesday, July 9, episode of Evan Ross Katz’s “Shut Up Evan” podcast, the pop star explained why her voice sometimes changes after a clip of her abruptly switching tones on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” went viral last month.
In response to trolls, Grande noted how she’s been “speaking like this for two years” on the set of the upcoming Wicked film, explaining that the technique also helps with her overall vocal health.
She elaborated on the topic during her recent sit-down with Katz.
“I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day and training my voice to do different things,” she said of playing Glinda for the musical movie. “The voice is in the body, it’s an instrument, and muscle memory is a real thing. That’s a normal thing for people who, it’s their job to transform.”
The blonde beauty — who recently divorced her ex Dalton Gomez and began dating Wicked costar Ethan Slater — added how male stars are often praised rather than scrutinized when their characters carry over into their real-life personas.
- Ariana Grande Is 'Sick in Her Mind': Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mom Slams Singer for Saying Late Serial Killer Is Her Dream Dinner Date
- Ariana Grande Explains Why the Pitch of Her Voice Sometimes Changes Mid-Interview
- 'I'm Upset': Ariana Grande Admits She's 'Reprocessing' Her Experience on Nickelodeon's 'Victorious' After Hearing Survivors' Stories
“You see male actors — sure, people make jokes here and there as well about everybody who experiences something like this — but it’s always after the fact that they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, how dedicated to his craft. What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!'” she stated. “And God forbid I sneeze like Glinda.”
“I had a job to do,” Grande pointed out. “People change and habits happen. It’s a strange thing to be under such a microscope.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the host asked Grande about why she kept quiet throughout all the backlash she got for dating her new beau.
“There’s still a lot of misperceptions about everything out there,” Grande expressed. “I’ve sent you so many drafts of things like, ‘I want to say this so badly!’ I always sleep on it and I always come back around to protecting and not taking that bait, because what I have discovered is that protecting my peace and my privacy and the actual details… sometimes when it would be addressing something, you would actually be exposing more of your actual real life.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported last summer, news broke that Grande and Slater were dating while the actress was still married to Gomez. Slater also appeared to be with his estranged wife at the time and had just welcomed his first child with her.