Ariana Grande Calls Out Double Standards for Male Actors After Being Scrutinized for Changing Her Voice: 'I Had a Job to Do'

Elsewhere in the interview, the host asked Grande about why she kept quiet throughout all the backlash she got for dating her new beau.

“There’s still a lot of misperceptions about everything out there,” Grande expressed. “I’ve sent you so many drafts of things like, ‘I want to say this so badly!’ I always sleep on it and I always come back around to protecting and not taking that bait, because what I have discovered is that protecting my peace and my privacy and the actual details… sometimes when it would be addressing something, you would actually be exposing more of your actual real life.”