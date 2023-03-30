Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reminisces On Past Moments With 'Precious' Lisa Marie Presley: 'She's Still A Part Of My Heart'
One of Elvis Presley's former flames stumbled upon a collection of childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.
On Wednesday, March 29, Linda Thompson, who dated the King of Rock from 1972 to 1976, shared photos to Instagram of the late musician as a child — more than two months after she died.
Alongside the carousel, Linda wrote: "Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos."
"Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly," she emotionally continued, fondly recalling what a "precious little girl" Lisa Marie was.
"Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth. She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house," Elvis' ex-girlfriend remembered, referring to the first photo featuring Lisa Marie smiling to show off the massive gap in her mouth.
Explaining, "We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years," Linda insisted, "She’s still a part of my heart."
Linda went on to compare the similarities she sees between Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough, who stars in the recently released Daisy Jones & The Six.
"I don’t know how many of you are watching — or have binge watched like I did — @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa’s daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven’t you must! It is fantastic!! There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom," she penned.
Linda lovingly concluded: "Lisa‘s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.💜👏🙏🏻🌹."
As OK! reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She is survived by her three daughters — Riley, 33, as well as 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — in addition to mom Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter.
Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.