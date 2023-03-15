Riley Keough 'Furious' After Lisa Marie Presley's Estranged Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Custody Of Twins
Riley Keough's relationship with her grandmother seemingly went from bad to worse after Lisa Marie's ex Michael Lockwood won full custody of their 14-year-old twins.
According to Radar, Riley is "furious" at Priscilla for "losing" her sisters, Harper and Finley, to an "outsider" of the Presley family.
Lisa Marie and her estranged ex had been locked in heated court over custody, child support and spousal support since their tumultuous 2016 split.
Following the singer's tragic death on Thursday, January 12, the 61-year-old officially filed for full custody of their daughters. An L.A. court granted his request this week — and Priscilla didn't object, reportedly frustrating the Daisy Jones & the Six star.
This isn't the first time Riley has been at odds with her grandmother amid their family's high profile legal drama. As OK! previously reported, the pair are currently battling it out over a suspicious 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust axing Priscilla as trustee and replacing her with Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.
The former wife of Elvis Presley is arguing that her daughter’s signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature” in the legal filing, also noting that the document was not notarized and that her name was misspelled.
Aside from the fight over Lisa Marie’s sizable estate, it's also been reported Riley was upset with Priscilla for allowing Michael to attend her late mother’s funeral in back in January.
"Michael was not invited," a friend of the star dished earlier this year. "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins — and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."
"Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," the source added. "It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to the funeral together."
