Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Harper, 14, Looks Downcast During Rare Outing With Dad Michael Lockwood After He's Awarded Custody
Lisa Marie Presley and ex Michael Lockwood's twin daughters are trying to adjust to their new normal after the singer suddenly passed this January.
On Monday, March 20, Harper, 14, was spotted out for the first time since her mother's passing, going grocery shopping with her dad in Los Angeles.
The teen — whose sister Finely didn't tag along — wore a grey sweatshirt, black skirt and black Ugg boots while rocking blush pink highlights in her blonde tresses.
As OK! reported, after Lisa Marie died of a heart attack, it was unclear who would receive custody of the teens since she and Lockwood were stuck in a nasty court battle. Lockwood then filed to be their guardian and was awarded so this month, which didn't sit well with Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough.
According to a source, the actress, 33, was "furious" at matriarch Priscilla Presley, 77, for not objecting, and she now feels like she lost her younger siblings to an "outsider."
The women are also on the outs due to the fight over Lisa Marie's estate, as a report claimed that in 2016, Priscilla amended her daughter's will to make herself a trustee, booting Riley out.
- Riley Keough Is 'Deeply Upset' At How Nasty Legal Battle Over Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Is 'Unfolding,' Source Reveals
- Riley Keough 'Furious' After Lisa Marie Presley's Estranged Ex Michael Lockwood Wins Custody Of Twins
- Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files To Represent Their Children in Multi-Million Dollar Estate Battle
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Things have escalated so much that the source told an outlet, "Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."
"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source elaborated. "She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this."
"The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with," an additional insider noted, revealing the Daisy Jones & The Six lead is "deeply upset at how things are unfolding."
Regardless of the outcome, the insider said Riley "hopes to still be a huge part of Harper and Finley's lives."
Daily Mail published the photos of Harper and her father's grocery run.