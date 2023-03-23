Riley Keough Fuming Over Priscilla Presley & Michael Lockwood's Close Relationship In The Aftermath Of Lisa Marie's Death
Riley Keough has been put through the wringer in the months following the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
Not only has she had to mourn the loss of her loved one, but she has also been lodged directly into the middle of a nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie's $35 million estate with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and her mom's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Riley is absolutely "furious" with how things are playing out, and even more disgusted by Priscilla and Michael's continued bond after the death of their daughter and ex-wife, a source revealed.
"Lisa Marie was at constant war with Michael even after their five-year divorce ended in 2021 and she was barely speaking to Priscilla during the last years of her life," the insider explained to a news publication on Wednesday, March 22.
"Riley firmly believes her mother didn’t want either of them to have a say after her death," the source added.
Unfortunately, both Michael and Priscilla have a whole lot to do with the court case surrounding Lisa Marie's hefty trust.
Michael was awarded full custody of his and Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, while Priscilla has challenged her daughter's will in an attempt to be renamed a co-trustee alongside Riley.
The source further explained that Michael believes displaying a united front with Priscilla against Lisa Marie's eldest daughter will only make their side of the case stronger and give his twin girls the rights he feels they deserve in regards to their late mother's money.
Meanwhile, Riley apparently wasn't the only one against Michael and Priscilla's close relationship, as an insider previously claimed Lisa Marie was estranged from her mom at the time of the apparent change to her will due to her ongoing, close relationship with Michael.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie made an amendment to her will in 2016 that removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and awarded Riley control over her estate. Harper and Finley, as well as Riley's late brother, Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020 —were also named as beneficiaries at the time.
After the famous offspring of Elvis Presley devastatingly died on Thursday, January 12, Priscilla went to court and challenged the validity of the signature that signed off on the 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will.
Radar spoke to sources about the nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie's trust.