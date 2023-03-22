Riley Keough Is 'Deeply Upset' At How Nasty Legal Battle Over Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Is 'Unfolding,' Source Reveals
Riley Keough is growing more and more distraught in the months following mother Lisa Marie Presley's unexpected death on Thursday, January 12.
Instead of focusing on mourning her beloved mom, the star is being forced into the middle of a nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate — which has severely increased tensions between herself, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood and Riley's grandmother Priscilla Presley.
"The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with," a source revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, March 21, noting she is "deeply upset at how things are unfolding."
Riley "hopes to still be a huge part of Harper and Finley's lives" after Michael was awarded full custody of his and Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters last week, the insider added.
Despite feeling "furious" at Priscilla for "losing" her sisters to an "outsider" — and for challenging Lisa Marie's will — "Riley is hopeful everything in her family will work out," a second source spilled of the 33-year-old's conflicting feelings.
As Riley faces difficulties in her personal life, her career is blossoming into great success. Her latest starring role in Daisy Jones & The Six — which drops its finale on Friday, March 23 — has gained a tremendous amount of recognition and been a light in The Girlfriend Experience actress' life amidst recent darkness.
"It has brought a lot of joy to her life during a very hard time," another insider expressed. "She is extremely happy it had a great audience reaction and loves that many connected with the series."
"This project was very special to her because it reminded her a lot of her family ties to the music industry and was an ode to her grandfather, Elvis [Presley], in many ways," the source stated of the King of Rock and Roll's eldest grandchild. (Lisa Marie shares Riley and late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 — with ex-husband Danny Keough.)
"Riley felt deeply connected to the project and it was an exciting time seeing it come to life," the insider pointed out.
"She is focused on her family and work right now. It has been a very hard year for Riley with her mother's death and raising a baby girl while working. Her husband has been the biggest support system and Riley owes the world to him," the source concluded of the famous offspring — who secretly welcomed a child with husband Ben Smith-Peterson right around the time of her mom's devastating passing.
