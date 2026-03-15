Emily Ratajkowski Sports 'Baywatch'-Inspired Red Swimsuit by the Pool in New Sizzling Snaps
March 15 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski looked red-hot in brand new snapshots she took by the pool in her latest Instagram photo dump.
The model, 34, shared a slew of photos on March 14, where she donned a Baywatch-esque swimsuit.
The Model Kept It Glamorous and Cool in Her Spicy Photoshoot
Ratajkowski sported a low-cut cherry-red one-piece swimsuit as she posed in front of bright blue water and palm trees.
She kept her brunette tresses long and flowy and wore minimal makeup. The Gone Girl actress put her iconic plump lips on display, which were colored a very pale matte pink.
In another shot, Ratajkowski hid her face while her plunging neckline took up most of the camera frame.
The starlet's photoshoot was curated by photographer Morgan Maher, whom she tagged in her caption.
Other photos showed her sunbathing on the pool's steps as she smiled brightly for the shoot. The hit '90s TV show Baywatch featured star Pamela Anderson as C. J. Parker, who typically rocked a skimpy crimson bathing suit on the sandy beaches of Los Angeles.
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Emily Ratajkowski Is Currently Dating Romain Gavras
Ratajkowski recently walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week, taking on the catwalk for Gucci last month.
A few days before her fashion show appearance, she confirmed her relationship with French director Romain Gavras. The couple was first linked in November 2025 when they were spotted smooching in New York City.
She shared a few snapshots of herself and Gavras, 44, in a passionate hug. Ratajkowski had split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022.
The ex-couple was married from 2018 until 2022. They share a son named Sylvester Apollo.
Following her divorce, the I Feel Pretty star got candid with Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022 about embracing her singlehood.
“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she said. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”
Ratajkowski admitted: “I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”