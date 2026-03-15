Emily Ratajkowski Sports 'Baywatch'-Inspired Red Swimsuit by the Pool in New Sizzling Snaps

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Emily Ratajkowski looked red-hot in brand new snapshots she took by the pool in her latest Instagram photo dump. The model, 34, shared a slew of photos on March 14, where she donned a Baywatch-esque swimsuit.

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The Model Kept It Glamorous and Cool in Her Spicy Photoshoot

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski posed in a red bathing suit for her skimpy photoshoot.

Ratajkowski sported a low-cut cherry-red one-piece swimsuit as she posed in front of bright blue water and palm trees. She kept her brunette tresses long and flowy and wore minimal makeup. The Gone Girl actress put her iconic plump lips on display, which were colored a very pale matte pink.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram The model's shoot was curated by photographer Morgan Maher.

In another shot, Ratajkowski hid her face while her plunging neckline took up most of the camera frame. The starlet's photoshoot was curated by photographer Morgan Maher, whom she tagged in her caption. Other photos showed her sunbathing on the pool's steps as she smiled brightly for the shoot. The hit '90s TV show Baywatch featured star Pamela Anderson as C. J. Parker, who typically rocked a skimpy crimson bathing suit on the sandy beaches of Los Angeles.

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Emily Ratajkowski Is Currently Dating Romain Gavras

Source: ABC Pamela Anderson starred as C.J. Parker in 'Baywatch.'

Ratajkowski recently walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week, taking on the catwalk for Gucci last month. A few days before her fashion show appearance, she confirmed her relationship with French director Romain Gavras. The couple was first linked in November 2025 when they were spotted smooching in New York City. She shared a few snapshots of herself and Gavras, 44, in a passionate hug. Ratajkowski had split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski confirmed her romance with Romain Gavras last month.