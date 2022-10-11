Emily Ratajkowski Hints She's Bisexual As Brad Pitt Romance Heats Up
Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed she's bisexual in a new TikTok video, which was posted on Monday, October 10.
In the clip, which was originally reposted by Shay Mitchell, TikTok user @NourishedWithTish said, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"
The model, 31, reshared the TikTok, sitting on the bright furniture and smirking.
Of course, people immediately took to the comments section to praise the starlet. “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “W for the ladies.”
A third person exclaimed, “So proud of you and for you!!!”
Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, who is also bisexual, also added, "So we all just own the same couch😳😂😏🧐."
The mom-of-one — she shares son Sylvester with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard — has had a crazy year, to say the least.
As OK! previously reported, the Gone Girl alum filed for divorce from Bear-McClard after four years of marriage as rumors swirled that he cheated on her.
“They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny,” an insider said of where the former flames stand. “She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year."
It seems like the brunette beauty found someone to keep her company during this tough time: Brad Pitt.
The handsome actor has been trying to make his move ever since the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," the source shared. "She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard], and Brad respected that."
Now that Ratajkowski is single and potentially ready to mingle, Pitt took matters into his own hands.
"He asked her out, and she said yes," the source dished. "She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"