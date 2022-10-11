Emily Ratajkowski Hints She's Bisexual As Brad Pitt Romance Heats Up

Of course, people immediately took to the comments section to praise the starlet. “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “W for the ladies.”

A third person exclaimed, “So proud of you and for you!!!”

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, who is also bisexual, also added, "So we all just own the same couch😳😂😏🧐."