Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt Aren't A Couple But 'Stay Tuned,' Source Spills
Although it seems that Brad Pitt and newly single supermodel Emily Ratajkowski have yet to take their rumored relationship to the next level, not all hope is lost for the pair, as an insider said fans should “stay tuned” when it comes to the couple’s budding romance.
“People have been speculating about this for a while,” the source explained. “Brad is not dating anybody.”
Though the insider admitted Pitt and Ratajkowski “have been seen a couple times together” the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor has also “been seen with other people,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the fling isn't heating up.
“Stay tuned,” they teased.
Pitt and Ratajkowski were first romantically linked in August when a source spilled that they were in the early stages of "secretly dating.”
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," they said, adding that "they weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."
"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," they continued, referencing Ratajkowski’s marriage to her now-estranged husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. "She was happily married and Brad respected that."
Back in July, the model called it quits with Bear-McClard after four years amid rumors that he acted unfaithfully.
“Yeah, he cheated,” an insider close to the now-former couple spilled at the time of their split. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
Despite Bear-McClard’s alleged attempts to reconcile with Ratajkowski, "begging" her to give their relationship another go, per another source, the swimwear maven seemingly wanted nothing to do with him.
“That’s not going to happen,” the source continued. “Because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back.”
After months of speculation surrounding their split, Ratajkowski filed for divorce, just days after she moved out of the New York City apartment she once shared with Bear-McClard.
