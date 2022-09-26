Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt Aren't A Couple But 'Stay Tuned,' Source Spills

Although it seems that Brad Pitt and newly single supermodel Emily Ratajkowski have yet to take their rumored relationship to the next level, not all hope is lost for the pair, as an insider said fans should “stay tuned” when it comes to the couple’s budding romance.

“People have been speculating about this for a while,” the source explained. “Brad is not dating anybody.”

Though the insider admitted Pitt and Ratajkowski “have been seen a couple times together” the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor has also “been seen with other people,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the fling isn't heating up.