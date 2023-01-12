Emily Ratajkowski Gets Close To Seagram's Heir Eli Bronfman At Knicks Game Just Days After Eric André Date
Another day, another new man for Emily Ratajkowski!
On Wednesday, January 11, the model was spotted chatting it up with Seagram's heir Eli Bronfman at the Knicks game in New York, mere days after she was seen on a romantic date with with comedian Eric André.
Ratajkowski rocked a midriff baring white tube top, paired with baggy pants and an oversized black jacket as she leaned in to talk and kept intense eye contact with the handsome entrepreneur. Although it is not clear whether or not the two attended together, the alleged pair seemed quite close throughout the game.
The outing comes after the My Body author made headlines for stepping out on a date with the Bad Trip actor on Saturday, January 7, at the Midtown restaurant Sakagura. The duo appeared as happy as can be as they walked arm-in-arm after enjoying a three hour long meal at the hotspot.
Ratajkowski, who was also seen locking lips with artist Jack Greer right before the holidays, has been open about her dating life following her divorce from estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and a brief romance with funny man Pete Davidson.
“I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,’” the 31-year-old explained during the January 3 episode of her podcast, "High Low with EmRata."
“They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated," she continued.
“Sometimes I’m like, ‘F**k it.’ Because I want a confident man,” the Gone Girl alum said. “I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”
The cover girl, who shares 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear with the filmmaker, also made it clear she may be keeping her options open when it comes to the gender of who she dates and the idea of people on dating apps. However, she has some issues with the way some internet dating sites operate.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman," she said. "So I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."
