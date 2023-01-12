Emily Ratajkowski Gets Close To Seagram's Heir Eli Bronfman At Knicks Game Just Days After Eric André Date

The outing comes after the My Body author made headlines for stepping out on a date with the Bad Trip actor on Saturday, January 7, at the Midtown restaurant Sakagura. The duo appeared as happy as can be as they walked arm-in-arm after enjoying a three hour long meal at the hotspot.

Ratajkowski, who was also seen locking lips with artist Jack Greer right before the holidays, has been open about her dating life following her divorce from estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and a brief romance with funny man Pete Davidson.