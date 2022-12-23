Emily Ratajkowski Caught Making Out With Artist Jack Greer Despite Rumored Romance With Pete Davidson
Emily Ratajkowski's roster of men seems to be going strong! On Wednesday, December 21, the model, 31, was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer after a night out in New York City — despite reportedly still dating Pete Davison.
Ratajkowski and the Iggy NYC founder, 35, were spotted wrapping each other in an intimate embrace as they locked lips in front of the My Body author's apartment.
The mother-of-one bundled up for the cold evening in a red puffer coat, dark wash jeans and Nike sneakers while her possible new flame looked casual and cool in a navy blue coat, black pants and matching shoes.
The photos of the steamy date night may come as a shock to the public given that Ratajkowski has infamously been romancing the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, since November after the pair were seen going on multiple dates and sitting front row at a Knicks game together.
However, Ratajkowski — who shares one-year-old Sylvester with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — hinted during the Thursday, December 22, episode of her “High Low” podcast that she is playing the field.
“I was like, ‘F**k it,’” Ratajkowski said about joining a dating app. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”
The podcast host – who hinted she was bisexual in October after filing for divorce from Bear-McClard one month prior — added that she's already "gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."
Nevertheless, Ratajkowski already has some qualms about the app, pointing out: "I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here."
And it seems Ratajkowski isn't the only one building up her roster. As sources spill that the supermodel and Davidson are still "going strong," the funny man was seen attending a New York Rangers game last week with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costars Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Ratajkowski and Greer kissing.