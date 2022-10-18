Does Brad Know? Emily Ratajkowski Locks Lips With Mystery Man Amid Speculation She's Dating Pitt

As OK! previously reported, the My Body author recently spoke out about her current relationship status, stating, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt chimed in with his side of the rumored situation, stating, "Emily is a hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce," noting that's something he doesn't need in his life amid his heated and long-lived feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years," the insider dished. "He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend."

Daily Mail released photos of Ratajkowski kissing the mystery man in NYC.