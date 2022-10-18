Does Brad Know? Emily Ratajkowski Locks Lips With Mystery Man Amid Speculation She's Dating Pitt
Emily Ratajkowski packed on the PDA during a recent date night — but despite buzz, it wasn't with Hollywood hottie Brad Pitt.
The stunning model indulged in a steamy make out session with a mystery man as she stepped out on the streets of New York City on Friday, October 14.
In released photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be dressed in classic semi-casual couture as they shared an intimate moment with one another.
Ratajkowski styled a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with red heeled boots and a thick gold necklace, while her gray-haired companion sported brown slacks and a button-up green collared jacket.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI REVEALS RELATIONSHIP STATUS AS BRAD PITT ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL
The lovebirds seemed happy as can be as the attractive hunk pushed the mother-of-one's long hair out of the way to lean in for a passionate kiss.
More photos of the two portrayed their arrival at an outdoor dining venue, where they sat down on the same side of the table to share laughs and enjoy a cocktail or two.
Ratajkowski's recent date night comes after the brunette bombshell sparked romance rumors with Pitt — though they were never photographed together.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI HINTS SHE'S BISEXUAL AS BRAD PITT ROMANCE HEATS UP
Although many had high hopes for the newly divorced model to develop a relationship with the Bullet Train actor, the 31-year-old recently confirmed she wasn't in a relationship following her finalized divorce from her alleged cheating ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
As OK! previously reported, the My Body author recently spoke out about her current relationship status, stating, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”
Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt chimed in with his side of the rumored situation, stating, "Emily is a hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce," noting that's something he doesn't need in his life amid his heated and long-lived feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years," the insider dished. "He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend."
Daily Mail released photos of Ratajkowski kissing the mystery man in NYC.