Emily Ratajkowski Under Fire For Sharing Nude Photos In The Bathtub With Son

By:

Sep. 23 2022

The internet was not loving Emily Ratajkowski's latest social media post.

The model took to Instagram on Friday, September 23, to share a series of nude photos of herself and her 1-year-old son, Sylvester, soaking in the tub, leaving the internet completely outraged.

"loml," Ratajkowski penned underneath the controversial snaps where she put a heart over her baby boy's bottom as the duo got clean.

“I would’t post a naked baby pic. Just post yourself, adult and stunning enough to get lots of likes ;-),” one user commented under the post. “Why on earth [are you] taking pictures with your naked son… What do you do just for ‘likes’ and attention,” another social media user exclaimed.

“This is not okay. I don’t care how pretty you are,” one user wrote, while another added, “Putting a photo of your naked toddler son in a tub on the internet for all kinds of weirdos to see… smh."

Despite getting intense backlash, the My Body author got support from fellow super model and mom Irina Shayk after one user penned, "not everything is for the internet. we get you have to be naked for attention because your face is below average but at least respect your sons decency."

The mother of Bradley Cooper's child hit back at the troll in the comment section, "why don't u fk off with ya [bellow] average personality."

As OK! previously reported, Ratajkowski recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, after the filmmaker allegedly cheated on her multiple times. "She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong," an insider noted of the brunette beauty.

However, not long after, rumors swirled that Ratajkowski was getting close to the ultimate Hollywood hunk and fellow divorcée— Brad Pitt.

"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," a source explained. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."

