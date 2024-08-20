Emily Ratajkowski Fans Outraged After Actress Is Told to 'Put on a Shirt' by Random Man on the Street — Watch
Emily Ratajkowski shared a strange moment she experienced while walking alone in New York City.
The model, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, to post a video of herself on her walk when a random man decided to say something extremely inappropriate to her. As Ratajkowski struts down the sidewalk in a brown tank top and a pair of dark sunglasses, an anonymous man yells, "Put on a shirt."
"Famously not demure, famously not mindful," the My Body author wrote in the caption of the shocking clip.
Social media users were outraged by the incident, with one writing in the comments section, "Gonna start telling men to wear bags over their heads."
A second added, "He’s triggered because he can’t get hot women like you so he takes it out on hot women 😂," and a third emphasized, "Imagine feeling that entitled to someone else’s body !!! 😡😡😡."
"If I had your knockers they would literally be out every single day," a fourth jokingly replied.
The We Are Your Friends alum has been outspoken when it comes to being in charge of her own body while living a life in the spotlight. She's also talked about the double standards between men and women.
"I do think that my experience as a public persona has so much been about image and that's been my doing as well — that's what I put out into the world," she explained in a 2021 interview. "So I've had a hard time finding a way to communicate the nuance behind that image."
"In several of the nude photoshoots I’ve done there are elements where I feel confident and powerful,” the mother-of-one added. "But there’s always a point where I think, is the power of my body ever mine? That's sort of the question I'm asking, and I don't have an answer for that."
Ratajkowski even pointed out her controversial music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and how much she's evolved since then.
"I was fully into ‘choice’ feminism; that it’s feminist to be nude purely because it’s my choice," she pointed out. "I don’t really believe that now. I’m more interested in the power women can have by either really engaging with their sexuality or completely avoiding it. Because I do feel like every woman is sort of on the same scale, trying to figure out where and how they want to find that balance."
