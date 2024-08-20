Emily Ratajkowski Fans Outraged After Actress Is Told to 'Put on a Shirt' by Random Man on the Street — Watch

The We Are Your Friends alum has been outspoken when it comes to being in charge of her own body while living a life in the spotlight. She's also talked about the double standards between men and women.

"I do think that my experience as a public persona has so much been about image and that's been my doing as well — that's what I put out into the world," she explained in a 2021 interview. "So I've had a hard time finding a way to communicate the nuance behind that image."

"In several of the nude photoshoots I’ve done there are elements where I feel confident and powerful,” the mother-of-one added. "But there’s always a point where I think, is the power of my body ever mine? That's sort of the question I'm asking, and I don't have an answer for that."