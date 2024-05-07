Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Walks the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet in See-Through Gown: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski just showed the world what they've been missing out on — and our jaws are on the floor.
The stunning model arrived at her ninth Met Gala in a nearly-naked ensemble designed by Versace.
Drawing inspiration from this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code, the 32-year-old stepped out in a see-through gown from Versace's 2001 fall winter collection.
The sheer, long-sleeved dress was covered in glistening crystals and featured an open-back design.
With another nod to the theme, the crystals were perfectly placed in a petal pattern while almost completely exposing her nipples and behind.
Ratajkowski styled her hair in a trendy, spiked, slicked-back bun. She accessorized with rings and earrings from Chopard.
The Gone Girl actress received a mixed reaction to her Met Gala ensemble, as some fans thought she absolutely stole the show, while other critics complained too much of her skin was exposed.
"Emrata is STUNNING love the hair makeup dress ATE!" one admirer gushed, as another quipped, "the twins are sitting pretty oh my," and a third fan added, "those legs... I'm shaking right now. Stunning."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, a hater snubbed, "oh great...she's naked again," while a second troll deemed her outfit "too revealing" and a third declared, "it’s pretty but I’m underwhelmed."
"I feel like everyone tried to have their Rihanna Swarovski moment and it just can’t be replicated," they added in reference to the "Diamonds" singer's 2014 CFDA diamond gown.
Wearing Versace to the Met Gala was likely a full circle moment for Ratajkowski after being named one of the official faces of the brand last year.
"Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there! @donatella_versace you are a wonderful friend and I feel so lucky to know you and to work with you," she expressed via social media at the time.
The My Body author has never been shy to showcase almost every inch of her skin.
Just last week, Ratajkowski sported a cleave-baring gown to the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Thursday, May 2, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.