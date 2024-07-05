Hot Girl Summer! Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski Share a Kiss Under the Fireworks at Michael Rubin's White Party: Watch
A couple of “Dream-Girls” shared a smooch!
On Thursday, July 4, Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing at Michael Rubin’s famous white party.
In the viral video, the duo sat close to one another as they watched the extravagant fireworks show above them. At one point the blonde and brunette beauties posed for a selfie before they gave each other a peck.
The “Señorita” artist and the supermodel seemed to spend much other night together as another clip captured the pair singing and dancing.
While it is not clear the two locked lips romantically, Cabello was rumored to be linked to Drake in December when they were spotted on vacation together. The Fifth Harmony alum also got back together with her ex Shawn Mendes in April 2023, but they called it quits just a few months later.
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was last seen packing on the PDA with Harry Styles in March 2023 following her 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, both ladies do not appear to be in relationships at this time.
As OK! previously reported, stars like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Winnie Harlow, Alix Earle and more all celebrated Independence Day at the billionaire's mansion.
Kim Kardashian was also accompanied by her sister Khloé and their best friend La La Anthony at the Hamptons bash.
Meanwhile, Fox and MGK were spotted getting close and sipping on drinks in matching, on-theme ensembles months after the actress confirmed the pair had called off their engagement.
Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance at the event. The chart topping musician broke it down on the dance floor during Mary J. Blige's live performance at Rubin's expensive estate.
DJ John Summit, 29, also fueled rumors he's dating Alix's younger sister Ashtin Earle, 21, as he brought the brunette beauty as his plus one to the celebrity gathering.
Just a few days before, the duo shocked fans after they were spotted kissing at one of John's sets in the Hamptons, though they have not made the relationship publicly official.
Alix returned to Michael's home for the second year in a row, but this time she attended alongside her NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios.
Former CNN reporter Don Lemon and his husband, Tim Malone, whom he tied the knot with back in April, also pulled up to the stylish function.