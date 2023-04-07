Emily Ratajkowski Defends Pete Davidson After Admitting Her Friends Were 'Perplexed' By Their Fling

"Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’ I actually don’t understand it," the mom-of-one, 31, said, referring to some fans' confusion as to how the comedian, 29, romances so many Hollywood beauties. "People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."

The two were first romantically linked in November 2022, taking things public by sitting front row at a New York Knicks game on November 27.