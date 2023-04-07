Emily Ratajkowski Defends Pete Davidson After Admitting Her Friends Were 'Perplexed' By Their Fling
Bombshell Emily Ratajkowski has been linked to several celebs since she split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last summer, but in a new interview, the star admitted her inner circle was most fascinated by her fling with ladies' man Pete Davidson!
"Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’ I actually don’t understand it," the mom-of-one, 31, said, referring to some fans' confusion as to how the comedian, 29, romances so many Hollywood beauties. "People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."
The two were first romantically linked in November 2022, taking things public by sitting front row at a New York Knicks game on November 27.
However, by late December, the two fizzled out. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told an outlet at the time, adding things ended amicably.
Ratajkowski soon started seeing funny man Eric André, who shared a nearly naked photo of themselves on Valentine's Day, but the "situationship" ended last month.
- Olivia Wilde Had An 'Epic Meltdown' After Harry Styles Hooked Up With Model Emily Ratajkowski, Source Claims: 'She Is Shattered'
- Hot Mama! Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Snaps That Lured In Hollywood's Hottest Hunks — Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski’s Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women: Report
The soured romances haven't stopped the model from playing the field — in fact, she was caught kissing Harry Styles, 29, at the end of March. While it seemed like a harmless hookup, it was soon revealed that Ratajkowski is gal pals with Styles' ex Olivia Wilde, who reportedly feels betrayed over the situation.
Since then, the My Body author has been "begging" for forgiveness from the House alum, 39, but her pleas are going unanswered. "[Olivia] is staying far away from this and taking the high road," one source told an outlet. "She wants nothing to do with this mess."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Neither Styles nor Ratajkowski has directly commented on the situation, though the Gone Girl actress seemed to reference the smooch during her interview.
"There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys," she insisted of being focused on things like work. "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."
The LA Times interviewed Ratajkowski.