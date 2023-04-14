Overjoyed Emily Ratajkowski Reunites With Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard To Exchange Their Son
Emily Ratajkowski was nothing short of ecstatic upon her reunion with her two-year-old son .
The supermodel was spotted meeting with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for the first time since he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women — allegations that hit headlines late last month.
The former flames, who split last summer following rumors that Bear-McClard cheated, were seen exchanging their son, Sylvester, near Ratajkowski's New York City apartment on Wednesday, April 12.
The brunette bombshell dressed casual for the outing, donning a graphic black t-shirt and yellow pants. With her beloved Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, by her side and a gift in her hand, the 31-year-old was photographed catching up with the father-son duo.
It's safe to assume the mother-of-one's wide smile, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, was for her little boy and not the womanizer, given that she kept her eyes on Sylvester as he sat atop his father's shoulders.
The exes' sighting comes as a shocking new report documented two women's stories about the filmmaker allegedly grooming them.
One of the anonymous women claimed she was only 17 years old when Bear-McClard contacted her on Instagram, and he later offered her a role in his movie Good Time. According to the aspiring actress, on the day of filming, she ended up naked, standing in front of nearly a dozen male cast and crew members.
The other alleged victim claimed to be 18 at the time and said she met the Uncut Gems creator via Instagram when he was still married to the model. The woman met up with Bear-McClard at the apartment he shared with Ratajkowski, said the accuser, who added that the father-of-one made promises of career opportunities.
As Bear-McClard remains in the hot seat amid mounting cheating and grooming allegations, his ex — who filed for divorce in September 2022 — has been enjoying her freedom as a newfound single woman.
Emrata nearly broke the internet last month after a video of her and Harry Styles making out in Japan went viral.
And while they haven't been seen locking lips since, Ratajkowski seemed to hint at a new fling two weeks before their make out session, revealing during an interview that she started "dating someone that I think I like, so that is different."
Earlier this month, Ratajkowski also cryptically said that while she is "definitely still not thinking about guys... You know, sometimes things just happen."
