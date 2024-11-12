Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Chiseled Abs and Flawless Features in Latest Lingerie Campaign: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
Emily Ratajkowski has done it again!
The model stunned in an alluring array of undergarments while making her debut as the newest U.S. brand ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi on Tuesday, November 12.
Joining a list of empowering women to represent the luxury European enterprise — including Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni — Ratajkowski said she was "thrilled" to be part of a company that "celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way," per the campaign's press release obtained by OK!.
"I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully," the Gone Girl star expressed.
In photos from the campaign's shoot, Ratajkowski looked breathtaking in an all-black undergarment ensemble — featuring Intimissimi's Couture de Nuit Lace Kimono, which retails for $79, the brand's Couture de Nuit Bandeau Bustier, also retailing for $79 and their Couture de Nuit Brazilian, sold for $15.
The My Body best-selling author shared some of the stunning snaps to her Instagram profile, where her fans gushed over the brunette beauty's flawless features.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Breaks the Internet EVERYDAY," one admirer declared of the doting mom — who shares her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 3, with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 43 — as another penned: "The most gorgeous woman on Earth ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"You’re so unbelievably beautiful," a third supporter stated, while a fourth playfully insisted, "You are not a real human."
This wasn't the first time 33-year-old has modeled in little-to-no clothing.
Less than one month ago, Ratajkowski went completely commando in an Instagram carousel of images shared on Tuesday, October 15.
"At home era," the A-lister captioned her post, which featured Ratajkowski standing naked in her bathtub and lying clothing-less in her bed.
This time around, some of the We Are Your Friends actress' 29.6 million followers fought in the comments section of her post about whether she was hypocritically "objectifying" herself.
"Is this the same woman that complained about men objectifying women because of their bodies??" one critic questioned, as a fan clapped back: "LOL to all the people saying that this is an objectification of a woman. Objectification is generally about how others treat or perceive someone, rather than a person's own choices about their body or appearance."
"All she does is take off her clothes and tell us that she can do whatever she wants. Is there anything substantial to this woman… would anyone follow her if she wasn’t good looking?" another hater snubbed, while a supporter demanded, "If you don’t have anything good to write about her, stop with the hate. She’s naturally beautiful and very kind!"