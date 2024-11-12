Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Chiseled Abs and Flawless Features in Latest Lingerie Campaign: See the Drool-Worthy Photos

Joining a list of empowering women to represent the luxury European enterprise — including Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk, Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni — Ratajkowski said she was "thrilled" to be part of a company that "celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way," per the campaign's press release obtained by OK!.

"I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully," the Gone Girl star expressed.