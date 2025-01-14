Emily Ratajkowski Agrees With Mia Khalifa After Adult Film Star Calls Rappers and Athletes Misogynistic 'S-- Addicts'
Emily Ratajkowski and Mia Khalifa have one thing in common — they are not fans of rappers or athletes.
The fashion model and former adult film star both recently took to Twitter to criticize certain types of men who slide in their direct messages on a frequent basis.
The topic was initially brought up by a YouTuber named Madylina Renee, who wrote: "I've had so many rappers and athletes in my DMs and none of them have game. Like, do you really talk to women like this?"
Responding to the tweet, Khalifa — who dated Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez from 2021 to 2022 — declared, "They’re s-- addicts and misogynists lmaoo," to which Ratajkowski added, "Silent retweet."
While it's unclear which athletes or rappers Ratajkowski had bad experiences with in her DMs, she's most recently been linked romantically to Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze.
The "A Bar Song" singer and the My Body author were first seen "packing on the PDA" at Musica nightclub in New York City for Afrobeats artist Rema’s album release party at the beginning of August last year, Page Six reported at the time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They were definitely vibing and enjoying each other's company all night; they weren't trying to be discreet," a source told the news outlet of Ratajkowski and Shaboozey — who were said to arrive at the function holding hands.
That same month, Ratajkowski was in the audience supporting the "Start a Riot" rapper perform at the Z100 Summer Bash. The potential pair also attended a screening of Zoë Kravitz's film Blink Twice, where they further fueled romance rumors by leaving the venue side by side.
Ratajkowski and Shaboozey are believed to have possibly met at Michael Rubin's annual July 4th white party, roughly one month before their series of joint public outings.
The Gone Girl actress has previously been linked to several A-list stars — including Harry Styles, Eric André, Pete Davidson, Orazio Rispo, Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard and more.
Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022 amid rampantly spreading rumors about his alleged infidelity.
The exes were married for four years and share a 3-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.
Reflecting on her marital demise roughly one month after she filed to legally end her nuptials, Ratajkowski expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar: "I can tell you that I have never been single before."
"I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different," she explained. "The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."