Eric André Shows Rumored Flame Emily Ratajkowski Love On Sexy Cutout Cardigan Snap
Emily Ratajkowski's sexy new post is Eric André approved.
The supermodel, 31, showed off her infamous figure in a daring, cutout top exposing her braless chest, as she posed against a white wall while sitting at a table. With her hair pulled back and front pieces framing her face, Ratajkowski smized at the camera in the Instagram upload.
Her rumored love interest André, 39, was clearly a fan of her sultry look, taking to her comments section to show his support with a heart-eye emoji.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS ON DATING APPS AFTER SPLIT FROM SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD, MODEL DECLARES SHE 'NEEDS NORMAL GUYS'
Several of Ratajkowski's other famous friends were also quick to gush over the brunette beauty, as Irina Shayk wrote, “Yes pls," and fellow model Vittoria Ceretti chimed in with a white heart emoji.
While André may just be a famous friend applauding Ratajkowski for her stellar looks, the two sparked romance rumors last week when they were spotted dining together at New York hotspot Sakagura.
Ratajkowski — who has been open about dating around and was last linked to Pete Davidson — was then spotted days later at a Knicks game next to Seagram heir Eli Bronfman.
Ratajkowski has been enjoying the dating scene ever since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard in September 2022 following infidelity rumors.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI REVEALS SHE FEELS 'ALL THE EMOTIONS' FOLLOWING SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD SPLIT
From nights out with Brad Pitt to a Knicks game with the Saturday Night Live comedian, the mother-of-one — she shares 1-year-old Sylvester with her estranged husband — has been seeing what's out there, and she doesn't seem to be impressed thus far.
The stunner candidly said she struggles to date "men in particular" who “truly think they want” a strong partner despite lacking the ability to handle one. Continuing with her stance on a January episode of the “High Low” podcast, Ratajkowski explained, "They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down."
Denouncing this phenomenon as “f**ked up and unfair," Ratajkowski concluded that in the end, "you’re just back to square one.”
And while she hasn't found success with men at this time, she may find that with a woman, as she revealed on her "High Low" podcast in December 2022 that she had already "gotten a few direct requests from women [on an unnamed dating app] which is exciting."