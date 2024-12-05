Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Figure in Silky Lingerie for Hot New Photoshoot

"It really started with me doing a lot of licensing deals," the Gone Girl actress shared in an interview with The Daily Summer of what inspired her collection. "I grew up in Southern California. I love bikinis, that’s important to say. I grew up on a beach. I’ve always had a giant collection of suits. I’ve also always been interested in fashion."

"As an adult, it really came to me through doing all these licensing deals, and also targeted ads through Instagram or with campaigns and realizing, 'Oh, wow, I’m being hired to collaborate with these brands for my creative direction. I feel like I could do this just as well if not better than what they’re doing. I want to give it a shot!'" Ratajkowski explained.