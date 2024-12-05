Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Figure in Silky Lingerie for Hot New Photoshoot
Emily Ratajkowski is heating things up despite the chilly temperature.
The stunning star modeled black silk pajamas and lingerie from Intimissimi for a hot new ad campaign.
In two of the photos, the mom-of-one, 33, donned an unbuttoned long-sleeved pajama top, bra and underwear, while in another, she added a tiny pair of shorts.
The My Body author has starred in multiple photos for the apparel line and is also front and center when it comes to promoting her own brand, Inamorata Woman, which she launched in 2019.
"It really started with me doing a lot of licensing deals," the Gone Girl actress shared in an interview with The Daily Summer of what inspired her collection. "I grew up in Southern California. I love bikinis, that’s important to say. I grew up on a beach. I’ve always had a giant collection of suits. I’ve also always been interested in fashion."
"As an adult, it really came to me through doing all these licensing deals, and also targeted ads through Instagram or with campaigns and realizing, 'Oh, wow, I’m being hired to collaborate with these brands for my creative direction. I feel like I could do this just as well if not better than what they’re doing. I want to give it a shot!'" Ratajkowski explained.
Despite helping with designs and modeling some of the attire, the brunette bombshell said she wants the brand "to exist without me and sort of be its own thing."
"As much as I’m so grateful for all my fans who have come over to Inamorata, I definitely want it to grow into its own company separately from my own identity. But I liked the idea of having something that alluded to EmRata and my name," Ratajkowksi said of coming up with the name. "When I was thinking of things I loved, I thought Inamorata because it means female muse or siren, and I like the idea that a woman is her own muse and her own siren."
While life can get busy between her many gigs and parenting her adorable 3-year-old son, Sylvester — whom she welcomed with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — the balancing act comes naturally for her.
"I was the kid who was in ballet class, acting class, soccer, all that stuff, theater, everything. It was just always in my nature to spread myself somewhat thin," she spilled. "My worry used to be that I was a jack of all trades and master of none, but I’ve kind of erased that and I really embrace the fact that I’m able to do multiple things."